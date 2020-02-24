BSNL employee unions call for nationwide hunger strike today

BSNL’s employee unions have called for a nationwide hunger strike on Monday, to protest against delay in execution of the Rs 69,000-crore revival package announced by the government. “The All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) is organising a country-wide hunger strike on February 24, 2020. This hunger strike is being organised to demand the expeditious implementation of the Union Cabinet’s revival package in respect of BSNL, as well as to demand settlement of the grievances of the employees,” AUAB said in a statement.

In October 2019, the central government approved a Rs 68,751-crore revival package for loss-making BSNL and MTNL, including 4G spectrum allocation and voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), as well as their merger.