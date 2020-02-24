Gold prices jump ahead of corona virus spread

As the scare of corona virus continues in the market, the prices of gold have climbed more than 2% on Monday to their highest since February 2013.

Gold prices on Monday soared Rs 953 to Rs 44,472 per 10 gram in the national capital on weaker rupee and rise in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 43,519 per 10 gram in the previous trading session.

Silver prices also rose by Rs 586 to Rs 49,990 per kg from Rs 49,404 per kg.

“Gold prices continued upside with international spot gold prices opening higher on Monday, rallying above USD 1,680. Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi rallied as much as Rs 953 on weaker rupee and strong international prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,682 per ounce and USD 18.80 per ounce, respectively.