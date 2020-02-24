India talks to China over delay of IAF Globe Master rescue mission clearance

India had initiated talks over the prolonged delay of Chinese authorities to grant clearance to its rescue mission air craft-a bulky C-17 Globe Master, for airlifting the reminder of stranded Indians from the Virus epicenter, Wuhan.

The C-17 Globe Master, the biggest military cargo plane of IAF had been waiting for more than a week seeking clearance from China. The plane also has a huge supply of medical supplies to help China fight the virus. The reports suggest that the Chinese regime is highly cautious of granting a military plane, entry into its air space. The two sides are believed to be locked in a verbal stalemate.

“The current epidemic situation in Hubei province is complicated, and the prevention and control of COVID-19 have entered into a critical stage. We are carefully assessing the ground situation, as prevention work requires. Competent departments of the two countries are keeping communication and coordination in this regard. There is no such thing as China deliberately delaying granting flight permission,” a Chinese official said.

However, the talks are in progress and the 100 Indians are anxiously waiting for the Indian government to reach out and save them.