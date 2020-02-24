India’s first 5G phone set to launch today : Price and Features

Realme is all set to introduce its first 5G phone. The Realme X50 Pro 5G was supposed to be launched at an event in MWC 2020. However, after the cancellation of the event, Realme announced that it will be launching the handset in India on February 24. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is said to be priced around Rs 50,000 ($696) in India. The smartphone will be launched in New Delhi, and in Madrid through an online event. Even though 5G connectivity isn’t available in India as yet, it isn’t stopping companies from releasing their 5G devices in the country.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is tipped to be the first phone from the company to cross the Rs 40,000 price boundary. It will sport a dual punch-hole notch with a 32MP selfie shooter. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Moreover, the phone will offer (NSA+SA) 5G connectivity. It will feature a super AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G event will start at 2:30 PM. It will be live-streamed on Realme’s official YouTube channel. Readers can check the launch updates on the official Realme Mobiles Twitter handle and the Realme event site.

You can also watch the live stream below: