Karnataka minister demands ‘Shoot at Sight’ law against anti-nationals

Karnataka’s agriculture minister B C Patil has called for law to “shoot at sight” those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans.

“In my opinion there is need for a law that has to be brought in India – Shoot at Sight law has to brought in India for those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans. It is very much needed,” Patil was quoted as saying by ANI.

Patil said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to bring in a tough law to deal with traitors.”

“They’re enjoying food, water and air of India. Why should they be here if they raise ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan? In China, people are scared to talk against their country. I request PM Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with traitors,” Patil said.