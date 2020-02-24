Man arrested for allegedly raping 25-year-old mentally challenged woman

Mumbai police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old mentally challenged woman at her home. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place when the woman was alone at her home and her mother had gone to the hospital for undergoing cancer treatment. The accused has been remanded to police custody till February 29.

The survivor’s 75-year-old grandmother lodged a complaint and the accused is a friend of the survivor’s brother. When the accused found the girl to be all alone, he entered and raped her. Locals found the woman crying for help and informed the neighbours.