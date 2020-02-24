“Namaste Trump” : Here’s the full schedule of US president Donald Trump’s India visit

PM Narendra Modi said India looked forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump, who is arriving Monday for a two-day maiden visit to the country. “India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad,” the prime minister tweeted. PM Modi wrote this while commenting on a video shared by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani with the caption: “entire Gujarat speaks in one voice- #NamasteTrump!”

Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will kick-start awaited tour of India on Monday. Trump and his high-powered delegation will spend the first day of the trip in Ahmedabad and Agra before moving to Delhi for the official reception and bilateral talks.

Full Schedule of Trump’s 36 Hours India visit:

DAY 1 – Feb 24, 2020

11:40 AM: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will land at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

12:15 pm: The couple will head to Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram. They will spend 15-minute there before heading to the Motera stadium.

1:05 pm: The US President will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event with PM Modi at the Motera stadium.

3:30 pm: Trump and Melania will leave for Agra.

4:45 pm: The couple will arrive in Agra.

5:15 pm: The duo will visit the Taj Mahal.

7:30 pm: Trump and Melania will arrive at the Palam Air Force Station in Delhi.

DAY 2 – Feb 25, 2020

10:00 AM: Trump will receive the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

10:30 am: He (Trump) will lay a wreath at Rajghat

11:00 am: He will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House.

12:40 pm: The world leaders (Trump and Modi) will sign various agreements and Memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and address a joint presser.

7:30 pm: The US President will hold meeting with President Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

10:00 pm: Trump, Melani and the delegation will emplane for the US.