On Jayalalitha’s birth anniversary, here is the first look of her biopic’Thalaivi’

On the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalitha, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has unveiled the movie’s first look.

The movie titled as ‘Thalaivi’ will have Kangana Ranaut as the former Chief Minister itself.

Clad in a white saree with a black and white border, the look is of Jayalalithaa in her 30s when she was about to enter politics. Speaking on playing an icon like Jayalalithaa, Kangana said “After Manikarnika, this is my second biopic, and I am honored to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It’s very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else.”

The movie’s director AL VIjay will be releasing the film in three languages which includes Hindi and Telugu apart from the Tamil.