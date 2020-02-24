Cinema DHCelebrities DHDH NEWSEntertainment DHNEWSIndia

Tapsee Pannu,a clutter breaker, says Sonam Kapoor

Feb 24, 2020, 02:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Taapsee Pannu off lately has been choosing movies with concrete scripts, mostly that smashes patriarchy. On her upcoming release, Thappad, actress Sonam Kapoor has praised the actor through twitter by calling her the clutter breaker.

 

To which Tapsee Pannu overwhelmingly thanked Sonam:

Last year, she starred in Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. As of now, the actress is promoting Thappad that highlights domestic violence. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is releasing on February 28, 2020.

