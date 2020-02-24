Tapsee Pannu,a clutter breaker, says Sonam Kapoor

Taapsee Pannu off lately has been choosing movies with concrete scripts, mostly that smashes patriarchy. On her upcoming release, Thappad, actress Sonam Kapoor has praised the actor through twitter by calling her the clutter breaker.

I really like @taapsee she’s quite a clutter breaker. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 23, 2020

To which Tapsee Pannu overwhelmingly thanked Sonam:

Thank you so much Sonam ! So sweet of you. Big hug. It takes all of us to break the clutter we have been stuck in for years. ??? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 23, 2020

Last year, she starred in Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. As of now, the actress is promoting Thappad that highlights domestic violence. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is releasing on February 28, 2020.