Trump landed in India; greeted by PM Modi

US President Donal Trump has arrived in India along with the First Lady Milana, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration.

Modi greeted him with a hug after which he introduced the Trumps to the welcoming party at the airport. A tri-services guard is also present at the airport to honour the US President.

The two leaders will now take part in the “Namaste Trump” event at Motera Stadium where nearly on lakh people are expected to be present for the event, after holding a roadshow.

The Air Force One plane carrying Trump and his wife Melania landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport here at 11.37 am, officials said.

Dance groups and singers from different parts of the country will be performing on stages that are dotting the 22- km route of the ‘India roadshow’ in the city.