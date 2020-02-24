Trump’s visit: Modi arrives at Ahmedabad

Ahead of the US President Trump’s visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ahmedabad to receive. him. The two will take part in the “Namaste Trump’ program at Motera Stadium after holding a roadshow.

The Prime Minister reached Ahmedabad at 10.25 am, around one and a half hours before the arrival of Trump and his delegation.

He will receive Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival aboard the Air Force One flight, scheduled to land here at around 11.40 am, officials said.

Trump and Modi will participate in a roadshow from the airport to the Sabarmti Ashram and from there to the newly- built Motera cricket stadium, where over a lakh people are expected to be present for the ‘Namaste Trump’ event.

Dance groups and singers from different parts of the country will be performing on stages that are dotting the 22- km route of the ‘India roadshow’ in the city.