16 people killed in lightning strikes

An official data released by the Up government has revealed that at least 16 people lost their lives in lightning strikes in various parts of the state since February 21. This was said by Sanjay Goel, the Relief Commissioner.

One person died on Tuesday in the Sakaldeeha area of Chandauli while 15 more people were died in lightning strikes in 13 districts on February 21,22,23 and 24 this year.

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of the state has announced a monetary help of Rs. 4 lakh to each of the bereaved families. The compensation for those people who lost their animals and crops are being under evaluation.