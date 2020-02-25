Asia XI vs World XI T20I Match: Full Asia XI announced

The Asian XI for the upcoming T20I match against World XI was announced. Six Indian players are included in the Asian team. The Asian XI will face the World XI at the Mujibur Rahman Centenary Series at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 18 and March 21.

The Indian players included in the team are Indian captain Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL?Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed?Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

While it is announced that K.L.Rahul will be available for only one match and Virat Kohli’s selection for the matches will be decided later considering the busy schedule of Indian cricket team.

For Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman will take part in the series while Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane also found a place in the 15-member squad.

Asia XI:?KL?Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Tamim Iqbal, Virat Kohli, Liton Das, Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep?Yadav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman