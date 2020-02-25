Assembly cancels membership of rape convict MLA

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has formally cancelled the membership of Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar. This was announced by Pradeep Kumar Dubey, the Principal Secretary of Legislative Assembly in a notification.

As per the notification, Sengahr’s membership will be considered over from the day of announcement of his sentence, and the Bangarmau seat, which he represented will be considered as vacant.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Delhi on December 20,2019. Sengar was expelled from BJP in August last year. Kuldeep Singh Sengar is afour-time MLA. The case was investigated by CBI under Supreme Court’s order.