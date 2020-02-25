Coronavirus: First critically ill patient discharged In Shanghai hospital

Here is a good news after months of distress in China. A 68 year old man named Yang, has recovered from the fever and has been discharged from the hospital. Yang is a native of Wuhan and has been admitted in the provicial capital of Hubei province.

He developed a fever on Jan 10, the second day after he arrived in Shanghai from Wuhan to visit his son’s family. His condition deteriorated in the following days.

After being hospitalized in Shanghai Renji Hospital for several days, Yang received intubation treatment on Jan 23 and was confirmed to have the NCP. He was transferred to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, where confirmed NCP patients are treated in the municipality, on the same day.

“He is old and his health condition is complicated as he suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hepatitis B and C,” said Hu Bijie, one of the experts in Shanghai who specializes in the treatment of NCP.

Hu said that there are still nine patients who are or were formerly critically ill because of the virus, but Yang’s recovery has helped to boost the confidence of doctors and nurses in Shanghai.