Ekta Kapoor gets trolled for throwing bananas to beggars : Watch Video

Ekta Kapoor is an Indian television producer, film producer, director, joint managing director and the creative head of Balaji Telefilms. She was awarded Padma Shri in 2020, the fourth highest civilian award in India. Ekta was recently snapped outside a temple in Mumbai where she was seen distributing foods amongst the beggars who had gathered outside the temple.

However, the way she was offering the food to the poor people didn’t go down well with the netizens. Soon the producer was slammed by the netizens.

Observing the way Ekta was distributing the fruits amongst the beggars, one of the users slamming Kapoor, wrote, “Why is she throwing bananas? Charity without compassion is nothing(sic).”

You can check out the video below where Ekta can be seen handing out food to beggars.