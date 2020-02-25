Gautam Gambhir,’Strict action must be taken against Kapil Mishra’

Cricketer turned BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, on Tuesday commenting on escalating Delhi riots between supporters and protestors of the new Citizenship law said that action must be taken against Kapil Mishra for inciting violence without taking any face value.”Kapil Mishra or whoever be it, strict action must be taken against him for inciting riots”, said Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir who was elected MP from North Delhi was paying a visit to DCP Amit Sharma and a Head constable who was injured in the riots in Gokulpuri. Gautam expressed his stand that any political leader who incites violence within his ranks should be held accountable, without taking in to account his party.

Kapil Mishra, a motor mouth BJP leader reportedly gave an ultimatum of 3 days for protestors to disperse, threatening to face terrible consequences if not obliging to his demand. Taking his words a group of Citizenship law supporters opened an attack on a gathering of women and children who were preparing a new dharna ground together with the Bhim Army near Gokulpuri.The situation was soon furled up to a violent riot in which 4 including an HC, lost their lives and several were injured.