Gold prices drop upto 3%

Gold prices today fell from record rates of the previous sessions. MCX Gold futures declined upto 2.77% to hit Rs 42,371 per gram.

At 1:03 pm, the gold futures contract (delivery on April 3) traded lower by Rs 989.00 – or 2.27 per cent – at Rs 42,591.00 per 10 grams, compared with its previous close of Rs 43,580 per 10 grams.

According to Mumbai-based industry body IBJA or India Bullion and Jewellers Association, the indicative selling price of gold stood at Rs 42,580 per 10 grams in the morning session.

Gold prices vary in different parts of India – the second largest consumer of the precious metal – due to factors such as excise duty, state taxes and making charges.