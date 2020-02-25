Gulf Air announces cancellation of flights

Bahrain’s national air carrier, Gulf Air has announced that its flights to Dubai has been cancelled. The decision came after The Civil Aviation Affairs has ordered to suspend flights to and from Dubai International Airport.

Gulf Air announced in a statement that passengers should check the airline website before their travel or call to Gulf Air Contact Center for more information. Passengers can contact +973 17373737.

The airline has also apologized to all its passengers for the inconvenience that the decision may have caused. Gulf Air informed that the company is working with Bahrain authorities on taking preventive measures against coronavirus.