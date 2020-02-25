Hosni Mubarak, former Egyptian president dies

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak passed away today. He was 91 year old.

The leader left behind major political happenings that changed the dynamics of the middle east and global politics per se. Mubarak who for nearly 30 years was the resolute face of stability in the Middle East, died on Tuesday, the country’s state television said, ending his days after a swift and ignominious tumble from power in the Arab world’s pro-democracy upheaval.

Throughout his rule, he was a U.S. ally, and against Islamic militancy and guardian of Egypt’s peace with Israel. But to the tens of thousands of young Egyptians who rallied for 18 days of unprecedented street protests in Cairo’s central Tahrir Square and elsewhere in 2011, Mubarak was a relic, a latter-day pharaoh.

The youth then were inspired by the Tunisian revolution that rose social media to power. It unleashed popular anger over his dark ruling eras.

He became the only leader so far ousted in the protest wave to be imprisoned. He was convicted along with his former security chief on June 2012 and sentenced to life in prison for failing to prevent the killing of some 900 protesters during the 18-day who rose up against his autocratic regime in 2011. Both appealed the verdict and a higher court later cleared them in 2014.