Loosely scripted, Engaging performances- SMZS movie review

Kavya Kamal

Ayushman Khurrana and Jitender Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan is a quintessential comedy entertainer that would make audience think more about homosexuality and the phobia around it.

With befitting performances from actors like Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi, Pankhuri Awasthy, Hardik Gabbi and many more, the film becomes relatable and close to viewers due to its setting.

The story revolves around Kartik Singh, played by Ayushman, and Aman Tripathi, played by Jitender Kumar, who are in love but struggle to confess and explain later on to the family and the society. While the story takes its time to build up, the nature of a flamboyant Kartik , affectionate yet meek Aman, devout and conformist family and the society is shown to get hold of it.

Aman who kisses Kartik at his sister’s wedding comes as a shocker and everybody tries their best to ignore Aman’s sexuality. Aman’s father, apparently a scientist in the movie, does everything he could to ‘change’ and make him rid of his ‘gayness’.

What needs to be mentioned is Gajraj Rao’s role as a helpless and clueless dad. He is loving yet petrified by the societal norms. Neena Gupta as mom is as worried as any mother from a closed society would be. Likewise, every other character will keep the audience glued to the screens and entertained till the movie ends.

However, what went a little insipid was the wobbly written script. Somehow we all anticipate where the story goes to at an early stage. It could have had little twists with a gripping story-line to solidify the film even better.

The cinematography part was finely knitted. The colours of the weddings and Allahabad adorned the screens very well. The music, albeit remakes, will certainly make you grove, tapping to the love and celebration of queer pride!

For anybody who would love to see a simple entertainer speaking loud on queer pride and energetic performances from the cast, Shubh Mangal Zyada Sadhan is for you!