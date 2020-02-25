Miss Diva 2020 Grand Finale : Actress Malaika Arora gets trolled for her latest photoshoot ; Watch Video

Actress Malaika Arora has proved to be a style queen ever since she was a VJ. Recently, she wore a gorgeous outfit as the host for LIVA Miss Diva 2020’s Grand Finale.The actress wore a one-shoulder Georges Chakra. The yellow satin gown had a high thigh slit open to many layers which gave it a flowy look and also made it as the highlight of the stunning dress.

The upper part of the gown was ruffled which made her look like the look-stealer of the evening. She kept the accessories minimal with simple danglers designed by Sunil Datwani’s Gehna jewellers.The hair for the look was done by Paris based hairstylist Flavien Heldt and make-up by Divya Chablani.

The video footage of the actress arriving for the program surfaced on the internet which was the root of the controversy. This is not fashion, but nudity was one of the many comments.