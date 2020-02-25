Monalisa’s new video is a celebration for her fans: Watch video

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is a social media sensation. The hot actress always keeps her fans and followers busy by sharing her latest pictures and videos from her shoots, sets, events, parties or vacations. Monalisa has a total of 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, became a household name after starring in ‘Bigg Boss’. After ‘Bigg Boss’, she signed up for ‘Nazar’.

The actress has shared a new video of herself in which she is seen flaunting her dance moves on the song ‘Gazab Ka Hai Din Dekho Zara’ from 1988 film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’.

In the video, Monalisa, can be seen dancing happily around the trees. She can be seen donning a salwar suit. “Gazab Ka Hai Din …. Dekho Zara… #being #romantic #lovelyday #me #myself #favourite #song #metime,” Monalisa captioned the video .