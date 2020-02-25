“My brother went out to buy food for his children,” kin of man shot dead in Delhi riot.

Adding another devastating stories to the Delhi clashes, Imran,37 kin of man shot dead in Delhi Riot talks to NDTV. Among the dead, Muhammad Fukran was also one of them who went out to get food for his children.

“I went to meet him around 2.30 pm. He was at home,” said Imran,

Because the markets were closed, Fukran, 32, went out to arrange food for his children.

“Someone called and told me your brother has been shot in the foot. I couldn’t believe it. Then I called and he did not pick up the phone. That’s when I got worried,” Imran told NDTV.

Suddenly, there were many calls to Imran, telling him that his brother had been shot and had been taken to GTB hospital.

Imran said: “I rushed to the hospital. But my brother was dead. I pleaded with the doctors to save him, asked them whether there was any chance he could be taken to some other hospital and saved. They told me there was no chance.”

His voice broke. “My world is shattered. Nothing is left…He has small children, a son and a daughter,” Imran

More than 132 people have been injured in the clash that erupted in the north eastern parts of Delhi. The clash begun with stone pelting from Pro CAA protesters and Anti CAA protesters.