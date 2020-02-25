PM wants people to have religious freedom, says Trump in Delhi

Where violence has engulfed killing about 10 people so far, US President said that he discussed issues of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he wants people to have this freedom.

Trump later described Modi as ‘terrific’ and India as a ‘tremendous country’.

He also said that talked about his country’s peace deal with the Taliban with Modi, and said that India will like to see it happen.

“We did talk about religious freedom. Prime Minister Modi wants people to have religious freedom in India…If you look back India has worked hard for religious freedom,” Trump said.

However, when asked if he discussed the violent incidents here during his visit, he said that he didn’t discuss individual attacks with PM Modi and “that is up to India”.

He also said that India is buying a lot of military hardware from the US.

To a question about reports of Russia trying to influence the US presidential poll, he said intelligence agencies never shared such information with him.