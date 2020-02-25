Remake of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ might have Chris Evans

Popular Hollywood actor Chris Evans is in the conversation to join the cast of Greg Berlanti’s remake of the cult classic movie,” Little Shop of Horrors”, said the sources.

The actor has been approached for the role of the dentist Orin Scrivello.

The other cast under the discussion of the movie include actors like Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson.

Egerton is being eyed for the role of Seymour Krelborn, a flower shop employee who encounters and becomes an accomplice to a man-eating Venus flytrap, to be voiced by Porter.

The original movie was directed by Roger Corman in 1960 and was later turned into a theatre musical by composer Alan Menken and Howard Ashman in 1982.