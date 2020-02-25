Sai Pallavi,”No trial in chemistry with the hero”

Charismatic Sai Pallavi had won Telugu audience with her 2017 Romantic flick Fidaa. Her next project with Naga Chaitanya directed by Shekar Kammula is on the making now. While the title of this film has not been announced officially to date, reports surfaced that it has been titled,’ Love Story ‘. However, there is no confirmation on it yet.

The director Shekar had a different approach to the filming of this movie. The movie gives special emphasis to Telangana’s culture and traditional values, which could possibly be a strong conflict point in the love story. To make the cultural aspects more realistic, the director shot the film in the villages of Telangana to make the content looks realistic and more appealing.

Sai Pallavi working on the vibrant villages of rural Telangana commented that there is no easy way to mold into the character.”There are no drills to develop chemistry with the hero, Understanding the character and the story is half the work. It is very difficult to do characters who are not related to the story or character. (I)say no to such films.” She said.