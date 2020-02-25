Samsung launches ‘Galaxy M31’: Know the Specifications and price

Leading smartphone manufacturer Samsung has launched their brand new Samsung ‘Galaxy M31 in India.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M31 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Infinity-U Display — backed by a Super AMOLED panel and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC that we had on the Galaxy M30s last year. The SoC is paired with 6GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 64GB storage option and Rs. 16,999 for its 128GB storage model . The company is offering a Rs.1000 discount as a introductory offer.

The phone come in two colour variants – Ocean Blue and Space Black- . The phone will be available on Amazon, Samsung India online store, and select retail stores starting 12pm (noon) IST on March 5.