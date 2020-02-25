Sensex Nifty decline for the third day

The market benchmark, Nifty and Sensex fall today consecutively for the third session. The Sensex fell as much as 143 points and NSE Nifty 50 index dropped below important psychological level of 11,800.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies and Sun Pharma were among the biggest drags on the Sensex.

The Sensex closed 82 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 40,281 and the Nifty 50 index fell 32 points or 0.3 per cent to settle at 11,798.

In the last three trading sessions, the Sensex has shed 2.5 per cent and the NSE Nifty 50 index has slumped 2.7 per cent.