Survivors of Bhopal Gas tragedy vent their anger on Trump effigy

Survivors of the worst industrial tragedy in the world-The 1986 Bhopal Union Carbide gas disaster, today protested and vented their anger dishonoring US President Trump by flaying his effigy with brooms and chappals.the survivors expressed their anger against the US Government for refusing to serve summons issued by the Bhopal Court upon Dow Chemical, owner of Union Carbide.

“Since 2016, when Trump came to power, the Bhopal district court has twice summoned Dow Chemical, as owner of Union Carbide that is absconding charges of corporate manslaughter, but Trump’s Department of Justice has refused to serve these summons upon Dow,” said Rashida Bee, President of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh.

Madhya Pradesh Muslim Vikas Parishad a local social service organization supported the demonstrators’ call for justice in the criminal case on the World’s worst industrial disaster- which turned a peaceful village to a hellish gas chamber.3786 people died overnight inhaling the deadly Methyl Isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide factory. Trump administration is giving full support and state protection for the owners of Dow chemicals.