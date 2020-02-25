DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“The terrorists operating in Kashmir are not Indian terrorists”, claims Madhya Pradesh CM

Feb 25, 2020, 07:11 pm IST
Veteran Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal nath has claimed that no Indians can be a terrorist and the militants operating in Kashmir and not Indian terrorists. He said this while inaugurating a building of Madhya Pradesh Masjid Committee in Bhopal.

“Have you ever thought there was any terrorism in India? Has any sort of terrorism originated here? Our society, people of any religion do not conceive terrorism. The terrorists operating in Kashmir are not Indian terrorists. We can never say that any Indian is a terrorist”, said Kamal Nath.

The Congress leader also announced the hike in the salary of Imams and Muazzins in the state.

