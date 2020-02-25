This popular Internet calling app will no longer be available in UAE

The telecom and internet service provider in UAE, Etisalat has announced that a popular internet calling app will no longer available in the country. Etisalat in a statement announced that ‘Yzerchat’ app will soon be discontinued.

The ‘Yzerchat’ app will soon be discontinued from February 29. ” The Yzerchat app will be discontinued from February 29 and you will no longer be able to use any of the app features. To keep enjoying unlimited voice and video calls, you can use any of the supported apps under the Internet Calling Plans at no additional cost,”said Etisalat in a statement.

Subscribers can still use other internet calling apps like HiU Messenger, Voico UAE, C’ME and Botim.