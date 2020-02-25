Rashtrapathi Bhavan, hosts a special dinner treat to the visiting exquisite US guests, President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. After the dinner, Trump was literally swept off his feet, tasting the special Waffle Pan- made just for that purpose.

Rashtrapathi Bhawan traditionally serves its foreign guests, pan after the dinner. The pan- tender betel leaves which wraps a gourmet of seasonings, varied to suit the need and taste of the waffle are specially ordered from pan shop owned by DP Pandey.DP Pandey runs the pan shop as a family business for several generations. Pandey also made the chocolate pan for Barack Obama during his 2015 visit. Barack Obama also tasted the butter-scotch pan on his prior visit.

DP Pandey, crafted the special Waffle pan for Trump learning his taste and paying special attention for fine details.US President Trump is well known for his love for Oranges, and for the base notes of special waffle pan, Pandey used chunks of imported Oranges laced on to the waffle. A pan for Modi is also prepared together with the Orange-waffle pan.