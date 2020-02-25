Wife and lover, arrested for Soldiers murder

A Bengaluru soldier who was reported missing by his wife a month ago was revealed to be murdered by his wife and her lover. The spiteful lovers decided to eliminate Deepak Pattanadara, 32 when they sensed he could be a hindrance to their love affair. Deepak was about to retire from the army after serving the nation for 14 years.

The soldier brought a car for his wife, Anjali last year and hired a driver-Prashant Patil, as he visits home only twice a year. But soon Anjali and Prashant developed a full-fledged illicit affair, and their unnatural intimacy was noticed by Deepak. Deepak gave a hint of this to Anjali, and she together with Prashant concocted a plan to kill Deepak. Taking Deepak on to a picnic trip before the end of his vacation, Prashant and two of his friends slit his throat and threw him over the cliffs of Godchinamalaki falls. Later Anjali came to the police station to report her husband was missing after a picnic trip with his friends. Deepak’s decomposed body is recovered from the valley

Deepak’s elder brother lodged a complaint at the same police station, alleging that Anjali was behind the disappearance. Anjali and Prashant, both 26, were arrested on Saturday while Prashant’s two friends are absconding.