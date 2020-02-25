‘X50 Pro 5G’ launched in India by Realme

Realme, the popular Chinese smartphone brand has launched its first 5G smartphone titled ‘X50 Pro 5G’ in India.

The ‘X 50 Pro 5G’ is equipped with 6.44-inch Super-AMOLED display which offers an aspect ratio of 20:9, with up to 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device has also a 90Hz refresh rate display.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU and shipped with a brand new realme UI based on Android 10.

The phone also have a 64MP quad camera on the rear and dual camera on the front. Other rear cameras include a 12MP telephoto camera with upto 20X zoom, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP portrait sensor.

The phone comes with a 4200mAh dual-cell battery and will come with flash-charging technology – 65W SuperDart.

‘X 50 Pro 5G’ will be available in two colours and three variants — Rs 37,999 (6GB+128GB), Rs 39,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 44,999 (12GB+256GB) — on Flipkart and realme.com from 6 pm on Monday.