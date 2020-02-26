13 killed, 9 injured in thunderstorm and lightning

13 People lost their lives and 9 others were injured in thunderstorms and lightning in different parts of Bihar.

Three people died in Gopalganj district. Most of the casualties were reported from Bhagalpur, Aurangabad, Begusarai, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, East and West Champaran districts in the state.

Many trees were uprooted in the hailstorm that hit the state. The electrical supply and train services were affected in the northern parts of the state due to the thunderstorm. Litchi and mango crops has been also damaged in the thunderstorm.