26 including 3 kids killed as bus carrying wedding party falls into river

Feb 26, 2020, 06:22 pm IST
At least 26 people including 10 women and 3 kids were killed as the bus they were travelling fell into a river. The shocking accident took place in Bundi district in Rajasthan on Wednesday. The accident took place  at Kota-Dausa highway  near Lakheri town of Bundi district.

The bus carrying a wedding party fell into Mej river as the driver lost its control.According to sources there were 30 passengers in the bus. The bus plunged into Mej river from the bridge that had no wall or railing.

The locals has carried out rescue operation initially. The bus was travelling from Kota to Sawai Madhopur.

