CBSE postpones examinations scheduled for tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it has postponed the board examination of class 12th scheduled for Thursday. The examinations in the riot hit areas of north-east Delhi is postponed. The new date for the examination will be announced by CBSE later.

The examinations will be conducted in other parts of Delhi as per the earlier schedule. Earlier CBSE has postponed the examination for class 10th English papers scheduled on February 26 for North East part of Delhi.

” Considering the request of Directorate of Education, Govt. of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staffs and parents, the Board has decided to postpone the following subject examinations scheduled for 27.02.2020 in North East part of Delhi”, said Anurag Tripathi, the secretary of CBSE in a statement.

The examinations postponed for Class 12 are English?Elective (001), English Elective C (101) and English?core (301).