Class 10 student arrested for circulating ISI ideology

A student studying in the class-10 was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police for circulating the ideology of pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI (Inter Service Intelligence) through Facebook. The police informed that the student was in constant relationship with ISI members. The police has not disclosed the more details of the arrested student.

The social media account of the student was under surveillance of a special investigation team. The police has also found that the boy had communication with some people in Pakistan.

” We traced him and got to know that he was in touch with a Pakistani handler. A case has been registered”, said a top police official.