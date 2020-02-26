Coronavirus : Death toll crosses 2,700 in China ; over 80,000 infected cases

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to more than 2,700 worldwide, with the vast majority in mainland China. The total number of global cases stands at over 80,000.

New outbreak clusters: Europe’s biggest outbreak is in Italy, where 7 have died and more than 280 have been infected, with lockdowns in place for some areas. Iran has reported at least 95 cases and 15 deaths. South Korea now has more than 970 coronavirus cases nationwide and 11 deaths linked to the virus.

Preparing for a pandemic: World Health Organization officials say it’s still too early to declare the novel coronavirus a pandemic — but now is the time to prepare.

Markets tumble: US stocks plunged on mounting worries about the spread of the virus outside China to major economies.