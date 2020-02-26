Delhi Violence: 106 people arrested, 18 FIRs registered

The Delhi police has revealed that around 106 peoples were arrested in relation with the violence that broke out in Delhi on Sunday. Also 18 FIRs has been registered.

“Miscreants are being identified. We have the CCTV footage and strong evidence. No untoward incident took place today,” M.S.Randhawa, the PRO of Delhi police told mediapersons.

The clash between anti-CAA protesters and pro-CAA group has turned to a riot on Sunday evening. Around 28 people had lost their lives and many houses, shops and vehicles were set to fire by groups. Around 250 people were injured in the violence. The Delhi High Court has on Wednesday raised severe criticism against the Delhi police for their inactiveness during the violence.