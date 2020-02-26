Delhi violence : “Home Minister Amit Shah should resign”, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the home minister Amit Shah must resign. She also hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not taking adequate steps to ensure peace in the national capital.Condemning the violence, Gandhi said, “Delhi Police has remained paralysed. In the last 72 hours, around 18 lives have been lost so far, including a head constable. Hundreds are in hospital, many with gunshot injuries. Violence continues unabated on the streets of North East Delhi. The Centre and the Union Home Minister is responsible for the present situation in Delhi. The Union Home Minister should resign.”

“Delhi government and the chief minister is equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony. It is the collective failure of both governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city,” added Gandhi.The Congress chief also hit out at BJP leaders for creating an atmosphere of “fear and hatred”. “There is a conspiracy behind the violence, the country also saw this during Delhi elections. Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred,” said Gandhi.