Delhi Violence: Pakistan Prime Minister warns Muslims in Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the Muslims in his country amid the ongoing violence in neighbouring India’s national capital, New Delhi. Imran Khan has wanted Pakistanis to not to target non-Muslims citizens and their places of worships in Pakistan.

In New Delhi, the clash between the pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters has turned into a Hindu-Muslim riot. Around 20 people had lost their lives and many houses and vehicles were set to fire.

” I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be death with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country”, tweeted Imran Khan.