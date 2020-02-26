DH Latest NewsLatest NewsTechnology

ISRO to launch Geo-Imaging Satellite, GISAT-1 on March

Feb 26, 2020, 05:34 pm IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the geo-imaging satellite GISAT 1. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5:43 pm on March 5, subject to weather conditions The launching will be held at Sriharikota Satellite Launch Centre.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will carry the GISAT-1 weighing 2275 kilogram. GISAT-1 is a state-of-the- art agile earth observation satellite.

“Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will launch the geo imaging satellite (GISAT-1) from the second launch pad of the SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1743 Hrs IST on March 05, 2020, subject to weather conditions,” ISRO said.

The satellite will provide constant surveillance over the border of the country and will observe any changes in the geographical area of the country. According to the space agency, operating from geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 would facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent under cloud-free condition at frequent intervals.

