ISRO to launch Geo-Imaging Satellite, GISAT-1 on March

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the geo-imaging satellite GISAT 1. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5:43 pm on March 5, subject to weather conditions The launching will be held at Sriharikota Satellite Launch Centre.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will carry the GISAT-1 weighing 2275 kilogram. GISAT-1 is a state-of-the- art agile earth observation satellite.

GSLV-F10 is scheduled to launch Geo Imaging Satellite, GISAT-1 on March 05, 2020 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. Details avail at https://t.co/59AVCpSacl Watch this space for more updates pic.twitter.com/AqTnirvPWC — ISRO (@isro) February 25, 2020

“Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will launch the geo imaging satellite (GISAT-1) from the second launch pad of the SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1743 Hrs IST on March 05, 2020, subject to weather conditions,” ISRO said.

Here’s an opportunity to witness the launch of GISAT-1 by GSLV-F10 LIVE at 1743 Hrs IST on March 05, 2020 from our spaceport at Sriharikota Register yourself at https://t.co/nN4ltzgGkg from 1000 Hrs onwards on February 28, 2020#GSLV #GSLVF10 #GISAT1 pic.twitter.com/tGqum4QLsf — ISRO (@isro) February 26, 2020

The satellite will provide constant surveillance over the border of the country and will observe any changes in the geographical area of the country. According to the space agency, operating from geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 would facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent under cloud-free condition at frequent intervals.