Malayalam Big Boss fame Pavan Gino Thomas to come in a movie

Malayalam Big Boss 2 fame Pavan Gino will soon will be seen in a Malayalam movie ‘Prison’. Due to his health issues, Pavan had to make an exit from the show.

As per the recent post surfaced on Pavan’s official social networking page, he shares his delight to make his entry into the showbiz world. Earlier Pavan had confirmed that it was his dream to act in films and look like Pavan is finally going to make his dream into a reality.

As per the first look poster of the film, Prison shared on Pavan’s social networking page, the film is touted to be a thriller directed and scripted by Jinu Xavier. Pavan who entered the show through wild card entry was in the house just for about 12 days but he had won a big fanbase outside.