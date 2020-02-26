Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter

The Odisha police has informed that a man has committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife and daughter. The shocking incident is reported from Chhatrapur area in Ganjam district in Odisha.

The bodies of Brundaban Behera aged 50, his wife Urmila aged 45 and daughter Sunita 17 were found in their home by neighbours. The bodies of Urmila and Sunita were found lying in a pool of blood and that of Brundaban was hanging in another room. The bodies were found by aldy who went their home to ask Urmila out for plucking flowers.

The couple had another daughter and a son. The elder daughter was married and their son was away to attend a marriage. The reason for the suicide is not yet known.