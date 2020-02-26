Nifty, Sensex slides down in the early trade

Sharemarket benchmark Sensex and Nifty have fallen in the early hours of the trade. Citing the reason of Coronavirus outbreak, the loss has been extended to the fourth session.

The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 393.03 points to hit 39,888.17 on the downside in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark slipped to as low as 11,679.55, down 118.35 points from the previous close, amid weakness across sectors led by banking, automobile, information technology and metal stocks. At 9:20 am, the Sensex traded 238.54 points – or 0.59 per cent – lower at 40,042.66, while the Nifty was down 86.60 points – or 0.73 per cent – at 11,711.30.

Forty one stocks in the 50-scrip benchmark index traded lower. Top percentage losers at the time were Cipla, Wipro, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, UPL and Tata Steel, trading between 1.31 per cent and 2.70 per cent lower.

On the other hand, HUL, Nestle, Coal India, Asian Paints, SBI and Zee Entertainment – up between 0.24 per cent and 0.57 per cent – were the biggest Nifty gainers.

HDFC, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top drags on the Sensex, together accounting for a fall of more than 100 points in the index.