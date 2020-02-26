‘No compensation for people killed in riots’: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toughened stand on anti-CAA protests

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar PRadesh has toughened his stand on anti-CAA protests. The UP CM has made it clear that no compensation will be given to people died in the anti-CAA protests and related incidents.

There are no provisions to provide relief to people who died on streets rioting against the streets, Yogi Adityanath said a written reply to a question raised in the UP Assembly on Tuesday.

Around 21 rioters have died in Uttar Pradesh in riot-related incidents. Around 400 police personnels were injured in the attacks and 61 police officers suffered gunshot injuries.

Yogi Adityanath also made it clear that no protester was killed in police firing. ‘The rioters were killed by rioters’, said CM.