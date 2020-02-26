DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

PM breaks silence on Delhi riots. Tweeted appealing for peace

Feb 26, 2020, 02:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after two days silence on Delhi Riots have broken it: He has appealed for peace and harmony through his tweet. He also said that he had an “extensive review on the situation prevailing.”

Here is the tweet :

Modi’s statement comes soon after Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi accused the BJP and central governmet of sperading hate and fear and demanded the Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for violence and resign.

The number of deaths following violence in northeast Delhi rose to 20 on Wednesday, 26 February, according to a Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close