PM breaks silence on Delhi riots. Tweeted appealing for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after two days silence on Delhi Riots have broken it: He has appealed for peace and harmony through his tweet. He also said that he had an “extensive review on the situation prevailing.”

Here is the tweet :

Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Modi’s statement comes soon after Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi accused the BJP and central governmet of sperading hate and fear and demanded the Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for violence and resign.

The number of deaths following violence in northeast Delhi rose to 20 on Wednesday, 26 February, according to a Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official.