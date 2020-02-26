Prabhas team up with Nag Ashwin of ‘Mahanati’ fame

Telugu superstar Prabhas will join hands with young director nag Ashwin for his next film. The film was officially announced on Wednesday. Nag Ashwin is the director of critically acclaimed and award winning film ‘Mahanati’.

Nag Ashwin has debuted in 2015 with Yevade Subramanyam’ starring Nani. The second film of the director ‘Mahanati’, based on the life of actress Savitri Devi was a huge success and has won critical acclaim. The film has won Best Feature Film in Telugu in the National film awards.

The film will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films. This year is the 50th anniversary of the legendary film production company and that makes the project so special.

The more details of the film will officially announced in the coming days.